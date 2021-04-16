Fontana Announces $1.3 Million for Local Transportation Projects

Harrisburg, April 16, 2021 – A local rail freight project will receive nearly $1 million in funding from a state program aimed at improving transportation safety and efficiency, state Sen. Wayne Fontana announced today.

A $929,771 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Fund will allow McConway and Torley LLC to invest in a bulk material transport project to implement new infrastructure to receive and process material deliveries by railcar.

“At the heart of the Multimodal Fund is an effort to make sure all of our transportation infrastructure is working together to move people and materials efficiently and safely,” Fontana said “Investment in transportation infrastructure is investment in our economy.

An effort to prevent landslides in Kennedy Township is also among the projects announced today that will receive a total of more than $45 million through the latest round of funding. That project is the result of collaboration with local officials and state Rep. Anita Kulik whose advocacy played a role in the funding award.

“Our region is prone to dangerous and disruptive landslides and I’m heartened that efforts by local officials along with the work of Representative Kulik to improve public safety and traffic flow are being recognized by PennDOT,” Fontana said.

Kennedy Township will receive $382,771 from PennDOT’s Multimodal Transportation Fund to relocate a portion of Aiken Road that has been prone to landslides.

PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on criteria such as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.

For more information on the Multimodal Transportation Fund, click here.

###