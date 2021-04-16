Senator Santarsiero, Representative Warren Announce $462,147 in State Multimodal Grants for Local Transportation Improvement

BUCKS COUNTY – April 16, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and state Representative Perry Warren (D-31) announced today the award of Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants to Yardley Borough and Morrisville Borough. Yardley Borough will receive $312,147 and Morrisville Borough will receive $150,000 in funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

“We are fortunate here in Bucks County to have some of the most beautiful and vibrant boroughs in the state,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “These multimodal grant funds will help make improvements to two of those boroughs, helping keep our main streets lively and thriving.”

The Yardley Borough project will allow for the construction of approximately 1,200 linear feet of concrete sidewalk along the northern side of North Main Street. The project will also include related stormwater and pedestrian facility improvements.

“Yardley Borough is a real gem and a very pedestrian friendly destination. The construction along North Main Street will help provide access to the many restaurants and shops that attract both locals and visitors to our community,” said Sen. Santarsiero.

“This state grant toward the construction of sidewalks on North Main Street supports Yardley Borough Council’s commitment to pedestrian and traffic safety and the creation of a safe pedestrian passage to downtown Yardley, its stores, restaurants, offices and other businesses,” said Rep. Warren.

The Morrisville Borough project seeks to improve the pedestrian and traffic signals at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Trenton Avenue so that it is safer for the community.

“The intersection at Pennsylvania and Trenton Avenues is always busy, whether you are coming off the Calhoun Street Bridge or visiting the shopping center right there. This project will make it safer for pedestrians and drivers alike, protecting our community while improving access to local businesses,” continued Sen. Santarsiero.

“The state funding of these pedestrian and traffic signals is another important step, as we work together with Morrisville Borough Council to improve pedestrian and traffic safety in Morrisville,” continued Rep. Warren. “Together, these grants reflect our shared goals of boosting our downtown economies, enhancing our quality of life and ensuring pedestrian and traffic safety.”

Multimodal transportation fund grants encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth. For more information about the Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants, visit the DCED website.

