Senator Santarsiero Announces $302,792 in State Multimodal Grant to Pennridge School District

BUCKS COUNTY – April 16, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced today that Pennridge School District will receive $302,792 in state funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant.

The Pennridge School District will use the funds to alleviate traffic congestion along Washington Avenue in West Rockhill Township by adding a second entrance to West Rockhill Elementary School.

“This grant for Pennridge School District will go a long way to improving safety for our students, while adding convenience for local resident,” said Sen. Santarsiero.  “By adding an additional entrance at West Rockhill Elementary, the district will be improving the flow of traffic for school buses, cars and young pedestrians on their way to school.”

West Rockhill Elementary School serves more than 330 students in West Rockhill Township, and is the newest of the seven elementary schools in Pennridge School District.

Multimodal transportation fund grants encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth. For more information about the Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants, visit the DCED website.

 

