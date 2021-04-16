Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Kane Announces $2.19 Million Grant for Kennett Township

Birmingham, PA – April 16, 2021 − Senator John Kane (D, Delaware/Chester) congratulated Kennett Township on receiving a $2.19 million grant through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

“I’m excited to announce that Kennett Township will be receiving $2.19 million for their Five Point Intersection Improvement,” said Senator Kane. “This project will improve safety and accessibility in transportation for Kennett Township, and this grant makes the possibility of improvement a reality.”

The project will allow Kennett Township to address the safety concerns and congestion by replacing this five-point intersection with a roundabout, eliminating vehicular conflicts, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving pedestrian safety.

“As a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, I’m proud to support projects to increase resources for safe and efficient transportation in our communities. This grant will make a huge impact on Kennett Township and the entire Chester County infrastructure,” said Kane.

More information about the program can be found here.

