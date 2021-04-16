Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department Of State: Disaster Declaration Enables Pandemic-Related Waivers To Allow More Licensees To Provide Vital Care

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of State today outlined various COVID-19-related waivers made possible by the governor's disaster declaration that have enabled more healthcare professionals to provide needed services during the pandemic.

"Over the past year, the Department of State has been able to implement temporary waivers that greatly expanded the availability of care at a time of critical need," said Commissioner Kalonji Johnson, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs. "For instance, waivers have allowed more professionals to administer the COVID vaccine and have made it possible for patients to consult their doctors via telemedicine."

The Department of State has issued nearly 100 waivers since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Among the waivers issued under the COVID-19 disaster declaration are:

"The Department of State waivers have had positive, tangible effects for so many of our fellow Pennsylvanians during this difficult year," said Commissioner Johnson.

More information on waivers is available on the Department of State's website: https://www.dos.pa.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Waivers.aspx

