Gov. Wolf Visits Penn State Health Vaccination Clinic, Discusses Vaccine Rollout Progress, Encourages Everyone to Get Vaccinated

Pennsylvania’s accelerated COVID-19 vaccine rollout is making a difference in stopping the virus and saving lives. With more than 6.7 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Penn State Health vaccination clinic in Hershey to discuss vaccine progress and to encourage everyone to know the facts about the vaccine and make the decision to get vaccinated.

“Right now, if you are over the age of 16, it is your turn to get vaccinated in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “Some of us having been waiting to make that appointment because we didn’t want to jump the line or take a spot away from someone who needed it more. But right now, what we need is for as many Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated as possible.

“Don’t wait – talk to a vaccine provider and book your appointment today.”

Gov. Wolf toured the clinic in downtown Hershey with Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and members of the Penn State Health team who are playing an integral role in getting community members vaccinated.

“April is a critical turning point in the pandemic,” Acting Sec. Beam said. “Everyone over 16 is now eligible to get vaccinated and providers have the steady supply of vaccine they need to get it to people who want it. THAT is our new challenge — encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. What I hope is that more Pennsylvanians will decide to protect themselves and their loved ones from the COVID-19 virus.”

The governor thanked Penn State Health and all of the commonwealth’s dedicated hospitals and health systems for being great community partners throughout the pandemic, noting that vaccination clinic health care workers are part of the frontline heroes helping to fight the pandemic.

Pennsylvania’s vaccination rollout has made great progress, with the state ranking 10th among all 50 states for first dose vaccinations. That equates to more than 40 percent of Pennsylvanians having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 20 percent of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.

Even with this progress, Gov. Wolf advised that we can’t stop now and urged Pennsylvanians to continue getting vaccinated as quickly as possible even as some people express worry about vaccine safety.

William J. Curry, M.D., M.S., Family Physician and Professor, Department of Family & Community Medicine, Penn State Health, reiterated the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine at the event today.

“Getting vaccinated is critically important. It is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against COVID, which can cause suffering long-term side effects or even death,” said Dr. Curry. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and I urge everyone to get one as soon as they are able.”

“As the vaccine rollout continues, we want to ensure that all Pennsylvanians have access to a vaccine because as more people get vaccinated, we all get safer,” Gov. Wolf said.

The Vaccine provider map to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.