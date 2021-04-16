Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 15, 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation’s management proxy circular dated March 5, 2021 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For (Aggregate) % Withhold Vote
(Aggregate) 		%
Anthony F. Griffiths 1,520,608,838 99.0 15,635,939 1.0
Christopher D. Hodgson 1,536,053,197 100.0 191,580 0.0
Alan D. Horn 1,536,068,518 100.0 176,259 0.0
Sumit Maheshwari 1,530,606,447 99.6 5,638,330 0.4
Deepak Parekh 1,504,712,597 97.9 31,532,180 2.1
Satish Rai 1,536,228,638 100.0 16,139 0.0
Chandran Ratnaswami 1,536,225,938 100.0 18,839 0.0
Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan 1,536,223,338 100.0 21,439 0.0
Lauren C. Templeton 1,536,226,238 100.0 18,539 0.0
Benjamin P. Watsa 1,536,210,125 100.0 34,652 0.0
V. Prem Watsa 1,536,182,194 100.0 62,583 0.0

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.                

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
  (416) 367-4755


        


