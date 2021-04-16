Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,261 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor News Release: Flags to be lowered in honor of victims of Indianapolis mass shooting

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i immediately, until sunset on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

The action is to honor the victims involved in a mass shooting in Indianapolis that left eight people dead and several more wounded.

“I’m saddened to hear the news of yet another mass shooting in the United States,” said Gov. David Ige. “Our hearts go out to the victims lost in this senseless tragedy, and their families who are left to grieve.

The president’s proclamation can be found here.

 

###

Media Contact:

Jodi Leong Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-004 Mobile: 808-798-3929 [email protected]

Cindy McMillan Communications Director Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0012 [email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor News Release: Flags to be lowered in honor of victims of Indianapolis mass shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.