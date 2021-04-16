Wolf Administration Celebrates Manufacturing Fellows at Virtual Manufacturing Innovation Expo

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Neil Weaver spoke at the third annual Manufacturing PA Innovation Program Expo to recognize the program’s student Manufacturing Fellows for their contributions to Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry.

Over the last three years, the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program has supported over 300 students from 14 universities with 122 projects in collaboration with nearly 100 Pennsylvania manufacturing companies, for a total investment of $7.6 million.

“It is so exciting to partake in another year of celebrating over 130 student Manufacturing Fellows for their dedicated work with Pennsylvania manufacturers—efforts that majorly contribute to the commonwealth remaining a national and international leader in the industry,” said Weaver. “This collaborative and innovative work plays a critical role in advancing manufacturing in the state and continuing our reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse.”

The Manufacturing PA Innovation Program leverages the internationally acclaimed science and engineering talent and discovery capacity of Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher education to ensure that Pennsylvania remains a national and international leader in manufacturing and achieves the full economic potential for high-paying manufacturing jobs. A primary component of the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program is the Manufacturing Fellows Initiative, which supports designated undergraduate and graduate student fellows at state universities to work with state manufacturers.

This year’s virtual celebration recognized the Manufacturing Fellows for their contributions to Pennsylvania manufacturing and allowed attendees to hear from Pennsylvania manufacturers about how research collaborations enhance manufacturing innovation and market competitiveness.

In 2017, Governor Tom Wolf announced his administration’s manufacturing initiatives. They include the Pennsylvania Manufacturing Training-to-Career Grant Program, which helps companies identify and train a skilled workforce; Pennsylvania’s Industrial Resource Centers (IRC), which provides outreach to small and medium-sized businesses and technical, strategic, and market-based assistance to Pennsylvania’s manufacturing sector; and the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program.

For more information about the Wolf Administration's commitment to manufacturing, visit the DCED website

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

