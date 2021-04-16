NEWS RELEASE: Hawaii Students Vying for LifeSmarts National Championship

Main, News Releases Posted on Apr 16, 2021 in BREG

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN DIRECTOR

TY Y. NOHARA SECURITIES COMMISSIONER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 16, 2021

Hawaii Students Vying for LifeSmarts National Championship

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is rooting for two Waipahu High School teams as they compete virtually in the LifeSmarts National Championship this weekend. The online tournament runs from April 17-19, 2021, and is a Dual Championship event that simultaneously covers the 2020 and 2021 competitions.

“Waipahu Team 1” is competing for the 2020 National Championship title. Members Reyan Lee (Team Captain), Elizabeth Talioaga, Grace Chinen, Ashley Valois, and Sagan Kurose earned their spot at the LifeSmarts National Championship as a wild card team for their research project and presentation on the coronavirus.

“Waipahu Team 2” is participating in the 2021 National Championship as winners of the State Championship competition held online last fall. The 2021 Hawaii LifeSmarts Championship team members are: Harvey Lloyd Picar (Team Captain), Destiny Shishido, Jan Apolto, Marvin Jazz Arvelao, and Vianne Jazmine Acdal. More than 100 students from Kaiser, Kalani, Maryknoll, and Waipahu high schools competed in the online competition.

Both Hawaii teams are led by Coach Cindy Takara. A total of 24 teams are competing for the 2020 LifeSmarts National Championship title, which was postponed due to the pandemic, and a field of 33 teams are vying for the 2021 title.

“We wish both teams the best of luck as they compete this weekend,” said Securities Commissioner Ty Nohara. “This has been a challenging year for everyone. The students and coaches have done a tremendous job adjusting to new ways of preparing for and participating in this national competition. We would also like to thank our community partners for continuing to support the Hawaii LifeSmarts Program.”

LifeSmarts is a consumer education program designed to teach students in grades 6-12 about personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities. The Hawaii LifeSmarts program is sponsored by the DCCA Office of the Securities Commissioner in partnership with the Hawaii Credit Union League and the National Consumers League.

For program information on the next competition season and/or sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Hawaii LifeSmarts Assistant State Coordinator, Gloryana Akapo, at (808) 586-2737 or [email protected], and follow HISecurities on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The department also extends a big mahalo to all the sponsors for their support earlier this year through a virtual ceremony honoring the top five scoring teams.

The 2020 – 2021 Hawaii LifeSmarts Online Competition Community Supporters include:

Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific Big Island Federal Credit Union Cisco Coastal Construction Company, Inc. Department of the Attorney General, Crime Prevention and Justice Assistance +++++Division, Community and Crime Prevention Branch Farmers Insurance Hawaii Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union Hawaii Credit Union League Hawaii Government Employees Association, Local 152 (HGEA) Hawaii Information Service Hawaii State Federal Credit Union HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union Foundation Hickam Federal Credit Union HMSA HMSA Employees Federal Credit Union Honolulu Fire Department Federal Credit Union Island Energy Services (Texaco) Kualoa Ranch Hawaii, Inc. Oahu Federal Credit Union OtterBox Pasha Group and Pasha Hawaii Pearl Hawaii Federal Credit Union Schofield Federal Credit Union

Please visit www.LifeSmartsHawaii.com for more information.

# # #

