Governor Wolf Activates Pennsylvania National Guard Members at Request of the City of Philadelphia

Governor Tom Wolf today signed a proclamation of disaster emergency activating more than 1,000 Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) state active-duty members to support local officials in Philadelphia. The action was taken at the request of the City of Philadelphia.

“This declaration allows the commonwealth to take preemptive steps to ensure the safety of our fellow Pennsylvanians,” said Governor Wolf. “The activation of the National Guard supports the current efforts in Philadelphia to protect our beloved neighbors and city.”

PANG duties may include, but are not limited to area security, manning traffic control points and providing security at critical infrastructure sites. Due to operational security concerns, specific troop locations, numbers and timelines cannot be discussed.

PEMA will work with county emergency management officials and state agency partners to maintain awareness of events as they unfold and to handle any unmet needs. At this time, there are no credible threats in the commonwealth.

A Proclamation of Disaster Emergency is effective for a 90-day period unless sooner rescinded or extended by official action of the Governor.