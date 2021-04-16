Attorney General Ken Paxton visited the Midland migrant center at the Cotton Logistics Midland Man Camp, his second trip to a migrant center to assess the devastating impact of the ongoing border crisis firsthand. Since January 2021, the Biden Administration’s immigration policy failures created surges of illegal immigration, smuggling, human trafficking, and a plethora of violent other crimes. Currently, there are 375 children at the Midland facility, and more are expected to arrive as it transitions to accommodate male and female children aged 5 through 12, and female teens aged 13 through 17. Of the children at the facility, 30 have tested positive for COVID-19.

“President Biden’s refusal to enforce existing immigration law or even acknowledge the severity of this crisis is endangering Texans, law enforcement, and those who choose to cross the border illegally. Action must be taken now to curb this criminal and humanitarian disaster,” said Attorney General Paxton. “These children need individual care and our law enforcement needs support. Texas cannot continue dealing with the magnitude of this problem on its own. Nor should we. I will tirelessly fight the Biden Administration’s failures to ensure a safer Texas.”

More than 170,000 people attempted to cross the southwest border in March, marking the highest monthly total in 15 years. Over the past year, U.S. Border Patrol reported a 400% increase in encounters with illegal aliens at the southwest border, including almost 200 assaults on Border Patrol agents using physical force, projectiles, vehicles, firearms, and edged weapons.