Biden Admin­is­tra­tion Rescinds Access to Health­care for Vul­ner­a­ble Texans

Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement after the Biden Administration rescinded the 1115 Medicaid waiver extension previously granted by the Trump Administration. The extension provides critical healthcare funding for children, people with disabilities and the elderly.  

“The Biden Administration has effectively blocked vulnerable Texans from accessing healthcare by stripping hospitals, nursing homes, and mental health centers of critical resources that serve our most vulnerable populations. Our state negotiated with the federal government for months in order to secure this necessary funding and, in the blink of an eye, President Biden grossly betrayed those who rely on our assistance the most. Texas will not stand for this disgusting removal of resources and I will use every legal tool available to regain the assistance Texans need.”  

