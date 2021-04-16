Date: April 16, 2021

Unemployment Rate unchanged at 6.9 percent

In March, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.9 percent, unchanged from February 2021. Texas gained 99,000 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, marking gains in 10 of the last 11 months. Private sector employment increased 106,600 for the month.

"Positive job numbers for March continue to show Texas is on track for continued growth," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "TWC will continue to provide flexible and innovative training programs to help provide all Texans with skills they can use for workforce success."

All industries except the Government sector added jobs over the month, while four had series-high job gains dating back to 1990. In March, the Leisure and Hospitality industry led with 23,100 jobs while Construction employment increased by 19,100 positions. The Professional and Business Services industry followed with a gain of 14,800 jobs.

"That Texas added over 100,000 private sector jobs in the midst of a pandemic is extraordinary," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. "This is great news for the workers of Texas, and TWC stands ready to help continue this growth through skills training and job matching services through MyTXCareer.com and our local workforce development boards."

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded March's lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.9 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA and College Station-Bryan MSA which were tied for the second lowest rate of 5.3 percent.

"This report is great news, and Texas’ job growth is due to the strong commitment of our Texas employers that continue to invest in our world-class workforce," said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. "My office continues to work with our Texas employers through projects like the Restaurant Recovery Program, which helps restaurants adapt to the ongoing pandemic environment in a safe and strategic manner."

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for April is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) March 2021 February 2021 March 2020 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 160,397.0 150,493.0 9,905.0 6.2 160,008.0 149,522.0 10,486.0 6.6 162,537.0 155,167.0 7,370.0 4.5 Texas 14,096.6 13,086.9 1,009.7 7.2 14,047.9 12,989.2 1,058.8 7.5 13,953.7 13,248.8 704.9 5.1 Abilene 79.0 74.5 4.6 5.8 78.7 74.1 4.7 5.9 78.1 74.8 3.3 4.2 Amarillo 134.0 127.4 6.5 4.9 133.5 126.7 6.8 5.1 130.5 125.9 4.6 3.5 Austin-Round Rock 1,271.2 1,203.7 67.4 5.3 1,261.0 1,190.6 70.4 5.6 1,240.3 1,193.3 47.0 3.8 Beaumont-Port Arthur 173.4 154.7 18.7 10.8 173.3 152.8 20.5 11.8 172.5 158.8 13.7 8.0 Brownsville-Harlingen 170.9 153.7 17.1 10.0 170.3 151.8 18.5 10.9 168.6 155.6 13.0 7.7 College Station-Bryan 135.0 127.9 7.1 5.3 135.2 127.6 7.6 5.6 135.6 130.4 5.3 3.9 Corpus Christi 203.4 185.5 17.9 8.8 202.5 183.5 19.0 9.4 202.6 190.2 12.3 6.1 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,021.0 3,758.0 263.0 6.5 4,012.0 3,738.5 273.5 6.8 3,951.2 3,769.4 181.8 4.6 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,714.3 2,539.6 174.6 6.4 2,710.6 2,528.7 181.9 6.7 2,661.8 2,540.1 121.7 4.6 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,306.7 1,218.3 88.4 6.8 1,301.4 1,209.8 91.6 7.0 1,289.4 1,229.3 60.1 4.7 El Paso 367.3 338.6 28.7 7.8 369.0 338.5 30.5 8.3 362.4 343.4 19.0 5.2 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,395.3 3,123.9 271.4 8.0 3,377.1 3,093.6 283.5 8.4 3,411.2 3,223.4 187.9 5.5 Killeen-Temple 178.5 166.0 12.6 7.1 178.7 165.5 13.2 7.4 176.0 166.8 9.2 5.2 Laredo 116.0 106.8 9.2 7.9 115.7 105.8 9.9 8.5 117.1 110.7 6.3 5.4 Longview 96.2 88.7 7.6 7.8 96.0 88.1 8.0 8.3 97.2 91.8 5.4 5.5 Lubbock 164.8 155.3 9.5 5.8 163.9 154.3 9.6 5.9 160.7 154.5 6.2 3.9 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 364.5 323.6 40.8 11.2 365.4 321.5 43.9 12.0 359.1 326.7 32.5 9.0 Midland 97.4 89.9 7.4 7.6 97.1 89.0 8.0 8.3 107.1 103.5 3.6 3.4 Odessa 79.3 70.6 8.7 11.0 79.8 70.4 9.4 11.8 85.7 81.6 4.1 4.7 San Angelo 54.6 51.3 3.3 6.1 54.7 51.2 3.5 6.5 54.7 52.4 2.3 4.1 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,218.0 1,138.9 79.2 6.5 1,213.0 1,130.4 82.6 6.8 1,187.4 1,134.3 53.1 4.5 Sherman-Denison 65.3 61.6 3.7 5.7 65.2 61.3 3.9 6.0 63.8 60.9 2.9 4.5 Texarkana 63.6 59.4 4.2 6.6 63.7 59.2 4.5 7.0 64.0 60.6 3.4 5.4 Tyler 110.0 102.9 7.1 6.5 110.0 102.5 7.5 6.8 107.2 102.1 5.1 4.8 Victoria 44.3 40.8 3.5 7.9 44.1 40.3 3.8 8.6 44.3 41.9 2.4 5.4 Waco 130.1 122.1 7.9 6.1 129.5 121.4 8.1 6.2 124.9 119.0 5.9 4.7 Wichita Falls 64.1 59.9 4.2 6.6 64.1 59.6 4.5 7.0 63.8 61.0 2.8 4.4

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Mar 2021* Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Feb '20 to Mar '21 Mar'20 to Mar '21 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 12,500,800 12,401,800 12,906,000 99,000 0.8 -405,200 -3.1 Total Private 10,551,300 10,444,700 10,904,800 106,600 1.0 -353,500 -3.2 Goods Producing 1,797,600 1,765,500 1,921,200 32,100 1.8 -123,600 -6.4 Mining and Logging 185,700 180,200 233,400 5,500 3.1 -47,700 -20.4 Construction 744,500 725,400 779,900 19,100 2.6 -35,400 -4.5 Manufacturing 867,400 859,900 907,900 7,500 0.9 -40,500 -4.5 Service Providing 10,703,200 10,636,300 10,984,800 66,900 0.6 -281,600 -2.6 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,547,800 2,537,500 2,534,000 10,300 0.4 13,800 0.5 Information 202,000 200,400 210,300 1,600 0.8 -8,300 -3.9 Financial Activities 826,000 816,100 818,100 9,900 1.2 7,900 1.0 Professional and Business Services 1,822,700 1,807,900 1,824,700 14,800 0.8 -2,000 -0.1 Education and Health Services 1,717,200 1,706,600 1,772,200 10,600 0.6 -55,000 -3.1 Leisure and Hospitality 1,235,000 1,211,900 1,377,900 23,100 1.9 -142,900 -10.4 Other Services 403,000 398,800 446,400 4,200 1.1 -43,400 -9.7 Government 1,949,500 1,957,100 2,001,200 -7,600 -0.4 -51,700 -2.6

