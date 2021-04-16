Notice of 2021 First Quarter Results and Annual Meeting Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter Conference Call & Webcast



Date: May 6, 2021 Time: 1:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Annual Meeting Conference Call & Webcast

Date: May 6, 2021 Time: 2:00 PM (Eastern Time)

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Acadian Timber Corp.’s 2021 first quarter conference call and webcast on May 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our financial and operating results.

These results will be released after market close on May 5, 2021 and will be available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com, under “Press Releases”.

To participate in the first quarter conference call, please dial +1-866-795-3013 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA) or, for oversees calls, please dial +1-409-937-8907 at approximately 12:50 PM (Eastern Time). The conference ID is 8716267. For those unable to participate, a taped rebroadcast will be available until 4:00 PM (Eastern Time) June 5, 2021. To access this rebroadcast, please dial +1-855-859-2056 toll free or + 1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID 8716267). The first quarter conference call will also be webcasted live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

You are also invited to Acadian Timber Corp.’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM (Eastern Time).

Considering the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19 and in order to comply with the measures imposed by the federal and provincial governments, we are encouraging shareholders and others not to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in person. Shareholders are urged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy and listen via the live one-way webcast at www.acadiantimber.com or by teleconference at +1-866-795-3013 toll free in North America or +1-409-937-8907. The conference ID is 5559887. Shareholders will not be able to vote via the webcast or teleconference. The webcast will be archived on our website for future reference. For further information regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, please refer to our latest Management Information Circular available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com, under “Other Disclosure Documents”.

If you have any questions about the first quarter conference call or Annual Meeting of Shareholders, please contact Adam Sheparski, Chief Financial Officer at +1-506-737-2345 or ir@acadiantimber.com.

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX: ADN) is a leading supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. With a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian is one of the largest timberland operators in New Brunswick and Maine. Acadian owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers. Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets while growing its business by acquiring assets on a value basis and utilizing its operations-oriented approach to drive improved performance.