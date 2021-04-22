Olympic Ophthalmics Announces Issuance of Two Seminal Patents for its Neuromodulation Technology
Patents cover iTEAR’s unique neurostimulation pathways, device, and comfort featuresISSAQUAH , WA, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olympic Ophthalmics, a leading neurostimulation medical device company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued two seminal neuromodulation patents. These patents cover the unique neural target to activate the parasympathetic pathway through the trigeminal nerve. Modulation of this neural pathway has been shown to have therapeutic benefit for dry eye, sinusitis, migraines, and neuropathic pain. The patents also cover the device and its mechanical features designed for patient comfort, ease of use, and connection to the Doctor. The company has another two dozen patents pending in the U.S. and abroad.
“Receiving these issued patents which cover current and future product development is an important milestone for the company, said Michael Gertner, CEO of Olympic Ophthalmics. “These patents solidify our leadership in the rapidly evolving field of neuromodulation to increase tear production and improve tear film homeostasis in adult patients, including those with dry eye disease. With the use of masks and increased screen time, there are millions of patients who can benefit from this technology.”
The following patents have been issued:
US 10,952,923 directed to claims around stimulating the external nasal nerve to treat dry eye and meibomian gland disease
US 10,842,710 directed to claims around stimulating tear production and meibomian gland secretion using the specific parameters in the iTEAR100 device including frequency, force, and displacement.
About iTEAR®100
iTEAR®100 was cleared by FDA in 2020 and is indicated to temporarily increase natural tear production in adult patients, requiring a prescription from an eye care provider. The iTEAR device has been proven to increase natural tear production in a large study which was published in 2020 in the Journal of Translational Vision Science and Technology. Importantly, iTEAR100 is drug free and non-invasive. There are no chemicals placed inside the body or in the eye. As with other neurostimulation technologies, it uses the body’s own stimulation pathways to produce a therapeutic outcome. For more information contact info@oo-med.com.
About Olympic Ophthalmics
Founded in 2017, Olympic Ophthalmics is part of the $10B neuromodulation market dedicated to harnessing the power of the body’s own nerve pathways to treat acute and chronic diseases with simple and easy to use home devices.
Michael Gertner
Olympic Ophthalmics
info@oo-med.com