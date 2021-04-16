For immediate release: April 16, 2021 (21-104)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471

Franklin County physical therapist’s license suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health immediately suspended the license of Franklin County physical therapist LuRon Anderson (PT.00009869) pending further legal action. The Board of Physical Therapy referred this case to the secretary of the department of health based on sexual misconduct.

Anderson has been charged in Franklin County Superior Court with indecent liberties, a class A felony; indecent liberties, a class B felony; and fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor. Anderson allegedly improperly touched the breasts of residents of facilities where he worked and sent one resident text messages of a romantic and sexual nature.

Anderson cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents on this case are available online by clicking Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###

Printable Version (PDF)