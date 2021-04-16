Arrest Made in an Armed Kidnapping Offense: 3300 Block of V Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Kidnapping Unit announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Kidnapping offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the 3300 block of V Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect forced the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspect assaulted the victim then drove the victim to a secondary location and assaulted the victim again, brandished a gun and threatened the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

On Thursday, April 15, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27 year-old Daquan Maurice Miller, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in reference to this offense.