Arrest Made in an Armed Kidnapping Offense: 1500 Block of Okie Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Kidnapping offense that occurred on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the 1500 block of Okie Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:50 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim to drive to a nearby location. Once at the location, the suspect took property from the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, April 15, 2021, 28 year-old Makel McGrier, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Kidnapping.