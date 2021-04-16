Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSC to Consider Utilities, Inc. of Florida Rate Request on Tuesday, April 20

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a Special Commission Conference on Tuesday, April 20, at 9:30 a.m. to consider Utilities, Inc. of Florida’s request to increase its water and wastewater rates. 

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at its meetings; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person. The Special Commission Conference for UIF will be live streamed on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and can be viewed on the PSC website.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

