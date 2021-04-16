CIMBAR COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF TOR MINERALS NORTH AMERICAN ASSETS AND BARITE AND ALUMINA TRIHYDRATE BUSINESS
CIMBAR Performance Minerals, Inc., a division of United Minerals and Properties, Inc., today announced it has completed its acquisition of the U.S. Barite and Alumina Trihydrate manufacturing assets and business of TOR Minerals.
“With this acquisition complete, CIMBAR has delivered on a key component of our growth strategy. The TOR manufacturing site broadens our portfolio and will further support our primary goal of providing products to our customers from multiple locations, thus offering superior product security, availability, and business continuity. I am delighted to officially welcome all of the employees and associates of TOR Minerals to CIMBAR and look forward to the growth we can achieve as one company,” said Albert Wilson, President and CEO of CPM.
ABOUT TOR MINERALS
TOR Minerals International, Inc., established in 1980, is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas, with manufacturing and regional offices located in the United States, Netherlands and Malaysia. The Company is a global producer of high-performance, specialty mineral products focused on product innovation and technical support. TOR’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastic, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a wide range of other industrial applications.
ABOUT CIMBAR PERFORMANCE MINERALS
CIMBAR Performance Minerals is a global leader in the delivery of performance mineral solutions across multiple industries specializing in barium sulfate, talc, alumina trihydrate (ATH) and post-consumer recycled mineral-based fillers. Headquartered in Chatsworth, GA. CIMBAR produces industrial minerals at twelve production sites in the US, with 3 additional production sites in Mexico, China, and Pakistan.
Whitney Noonan
