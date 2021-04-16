Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: INO), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MMSI), RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RICK), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: VNDA)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: INO)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on February 16, 2021, the Court issued an Order granting in part and denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a putative class action complaint alleging that INO and certain officers made misleading statements about the Company’s development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the Company’s share price and resulting in significant investor losses. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants capitalized on widespread COVID-19 fears by falsely claiming that Inovio had developed a vaccine for COVID-19. Plaintiffs alleged that Inovio’s stock price rose significantly in response to this disclosure, but plummeted when another company exposed Inovio’s misstatements and called for an SEC investigation into the claims.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MMSI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on March 29, 2021, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a putative class action complaint alleging that the company and certain officers made misleading statements concerning MMSI’s business and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (a) the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions and reduced sales and were months behind schedule; (b) sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019; and (c) in light of the foregoing, the Company’s reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RICK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on March 31, 2021, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a putative class action complaint alleging that the Company and certain officers made misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged in numerous transactions with the CEO, including lending him significant sums of money; (2) that these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny of the Company; (3) that, as a result of investigations into the Company’s governance, the Company would be unable to timely file its financial statements; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: VNDA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on March 10, 2021, the Court issued an Order granting in part and denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a putative class action complaint alleging that VNDA and certain officers made false statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; and (4) Vanda’s promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

