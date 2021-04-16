Laurentian Bank announces outlook upgrades by S&P Global Ratings and DBRS Morningstar

/EIN News/ -- S&P Global Ratings raises the company’s outlook to stable

DBRS Morningstar changes the company’s trend to stable

MONTREAL, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) revised its long-term rating outlook on the Bank to stable from negative and affirmed the Bank’s “BBB” and “A-2” long and short term issuer credit ratings, and that DBRS Morningstar revised its long-term rating trends on the Bank to stable from negative and affirmed the Bank’s “A (low)” and “R1 (low)” long and short term issuer credit ratings.

“We are pleased with S&P’s and DBRS Morningstar’s recognition of the progress we are making at Laurentian Bank,” said Yvan Deschamps, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We remain focused on driving strong performance as we chart our path to renewal and growth.”

