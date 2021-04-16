Clemente Raises Nearly $200,000 in First Quarter for State Delegate
Republican Nick Clemente announced in his campaign finance report that he has raised an astounding $191,379 in contributions between January and March.
Republican Nick Clemente announced in his campaign finance report yesterday that he has raised an astounding $191,379 in contributions between January 1st and March 31st. This announcement comes just weeks after the former Leesburg Planning Commission member was officially declared the Republican nominee for the House of Delegates' 10th District - making this one of the key races to watch in the 2021 election cycle.
— Nick Clemente
Clemente, who first declared his candidacy in December, stated that he is energized by his campaign’s progress so far and encouraged by the strong reception he is receiving from voters.
“It is an incredible honor to have already received so much support,” Clemente stated. “The enthusiasm we’ve seen from donors and voters of all backgrounds shows how hungry people are for change. We’re all working toward the same goal: a fresh approach to politics that is responsive, accessible, and puts people first.”
According to reports received so far, the only other General Assembly candidate in the Commonwealth of Virginia that has outraised Nick Clemente’s campaign was the Democratic Speaker of the House.
Looking forward, Clemente says he is inspired and optimistic about his chances in the upcoming election. “We are already on a strong path to victory in November that will give voters the positive change they desire and deserve.”
