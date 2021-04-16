Work Starting Next Week on I-180 Third Street Ramp in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Highway lighting upgrades are scheduled on the Interstate 180 westbound Third Street exit ramp in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The repairs are part of the guiderail repair project that is taking place throughout District 3.

On Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 30, the contractor, Pennline Construction Company, will begin construction of new foundations and install new overhead light poles and masts. Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect the right shoulder to be closed along the exit ramp where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

###