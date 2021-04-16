Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,233 in the last 365 days.

Fox Street Bridge Over U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) to Close at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Fox Street bridge over the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in Philadelphia is scheduled to close on Monday, April 19, through Wednesday, April 21, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for installation of a new expansion joint, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, which is weather permitting, motorists will be directed to use Queen Lane, Henry Avenue and Roberts Avenue. 

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The bridge repair is being done under the $92 million contract to rehabilitate U.S.1 (Roosevelt Expressway) viaduct over the Nicetown Neighborhood and SEPTA rail lines.

The contractor is currently removing the existing pavement and rehabilitating the structural components on the viaduct’s southbound left lane under Stage 2 of the project.

Motorists may encounter periodic lane closures on the U.S.1 (Roosevelt Expressway) work zone weeknights between 6:00 PM and 5:00 AM.

The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2022. For more information, visit www.us1wav.com

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

 Fox Street Bridge Closure over US 1.jpg

 

You just read:

Fox Street Bridge Over U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) to Close at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.