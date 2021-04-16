Fox Street Bridge Over U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) to Close at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Fox Street bridge over the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in Philadelphia is scheduled to close on Monday, April 19, through Wednesday, April 21, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for installation of a new expansion joint, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, which is weather permitting, motorists will be directed to use Queen Lane, Henry Avenue and Roberts Avenue.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The bridge repair is being done under the $92 million contract to rehabilitate U.S.1 (Roosevelt Expressway) viaduct over the Nicetown Neighborhood and SEPTA rail lines.

The contractor is currently removing the existing pavement and rehabilitating the structural components on the viaduct’s southbound left lane under Stage 2 of the project.

Motorists may encounter periodic lane closures on the U.S.1 (Roosevelt Expressway) work zone weeknights between 6:00 PM and 5:00 AM.

The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2022. For more information, visit www.us1wav.com.

