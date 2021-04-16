Pennsylvania American Water to Restrict Route 372 (Valley Road) Next Week for Utility Construction in Valley Township

King of Prussia, PA – Pennsylvania American Water is planning a lane closure with flagging on Route 372 (Valley Road) between Eastern Avenue and Cynthia Road in Valley Township, Chester County, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for road restoration, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Pennsylvania American Water will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

