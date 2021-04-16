Governor Wolf Announces Investments in 43 Multimodal Projects to Improve Safety, Mobility, Local Economies

04/16/2021 Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that 43 highway, bridge, rail, and bike and pedestrian projects in 21 counties were selected for $45.9 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund. "Transportation moves communities and economies forward," Gov. Wolf said. "These investments will assist with overall mobility and safety in our local communities." Reflecting PennDOT's commitment to improving local infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments improve roadways, address pedestrian and accessibility concerns, and help bridges in need of repair or replacement. "Investing in our communities continues to be critical to moving the economy forward in 2021," PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. "Making roadways more accessible for all modes of travel assures that we are making continued business connections for the future and keeps transportation an integral part of daily living." PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on criteria such as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability. Allegheny County: McConway and Torley, LLC - $929,341 to invest in a Bulk Material Transport project to implement new infrastructure to receive and process material deliveries by railcar.

Wilkinsburg Borough - $372,030 for the restoration of roadway and pedestrian access to the restored Wilkinsburg Train Station to assist in the revitalization of the Hay Street/Ross Street corridor within Wilkinsburg Borough.

Kennedy Township - $382,771 to relocate a portion of Aiken Road that has been prone to landslides, which will enhance vehicle, bicycle, pedestrian, and school bus access and safety. Armstrong County: Leechburg Borough - $294,135 to mill and repave approximately 1.1 miles of roadway. The roads to be restored for this project include roads that were impacted by the recent PENNVEST- funded project for MS4 throughout the borough.

North Apollo Borough - $84,539 for the restoration of Oakwood Avenue. Oakwood Avenue has been deteriorating for years due to old age and improper stormwater drainage and surpassed its useful life. Beaver County: Patterson Township - $145,200 to create a safe, accessible pedestrian route connecting the existing sidewalk from 11th Street to 13th Street. The project will also consist of installation of ADA curb cut ramps and crosswalk line striping at each intersection. Berks County: City of Reading - $129,230 for the replacement of approximately 2,700 linear feet of antiquated log and cable guiderail with W-beam guide at four street sites to provide needed safety. Bucks County: Yardley Borough - $312,147 to construct approximately 1,200 linear feet of concrete sidewalk along the northern side of North Main Street (SR 2071), as well as related stormwater and pedestrian facility improvements.

ELU Deluca Yardley LLC - $3,000,000 to increase capacity of the Route 332 bypass and the I-295 Interchange in Lower Makefield Township. A multi-use trail will also be constructed along Stony Hill Road, completing a missing link in the local trail system.

Pennridge School District - $302,792 to address the transportation issues occurring at West Rockhill Elementary School by providing a secondary entrance to alleviate the congestion that occurs along Washington Avenue.

Morrisville Borough - $150,000 to improve the pedestrian and traffic signals at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Trenton Avenue so that it is safer for the community. Cambria County: Borough of Portage - $327,654 for the fourth section of a multi-phase streetscape program to establish pedestrian connectivity and improve pedestrian safety through installation of new lighting, sidewalk connections, crosswalks and signage; all ADA compliant.

Loretto Borough - $465,557 to upgrade St. Catherine Street with much-needed safety and traffic control enhancements to improve pedestrian and vehicular travel flow to accommodate existing and impending new development along the thoroughfare. Centre County: Toftrees Development LLC - $2.44 million to construct the Masters Boulevard/Waddle Road Extension Project located in Patton Township. Project components include excavation, paving, sidewalks, traffic signal and stormwater management. Chester County: Kennett Township - $2.19 million to address the safety concerns and congestion of a "5-Points" intersection by replacing it with a roundabout, eliminating vehicular conflicts, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving pedestrian safety.

West Brandywine Township - $1.69 million for embankment stabilization, drainage, and roadway reconstruction of a section of Pratts Dam Road to lessen negative environmental impacts and to improve traffic safety.

West Nottingham Township - $842,500 for improvements to the main signalized intersection at SR 272/SR 3026 in West Nottingham Township, including adding a left turn lane for eastbound SR 272 and a right-turn lane for southbound SR 3026.

Valley Township - $1.5 million for the reconstruction of a collapsed portion of Wagontown Rd including an approximate 400-foot concrete retaining wall and associated drainage and paving improvements to reopen the road to restore vehicular connectivity. Crawford County: West Fallowfield Township - $895,022 for the rehabilitation of portions of Rocky Glen Road, which have been closed since August 2019 due to unsafe conditions from extreme rainstorms throughout the spring and summer of 2019. Delaware County: Aldan Borough - $154,791 for the replacement of 250 existing street light fixtures with LED street light fixtures and the replacement of 13 deteriorated light poles with new metal light poles.

BPG Real Estate Investors-Straw Party-2, L.P. - $2.25 million for the last set of phased road and pedestrian improvements to support the Ellis Preserve at Newtown Square mixed-use development and improve overall safety and mobility along the PA 3 corridor in Newtown Township.

Haverford Township - $1 million for the re-alignment of an existing intersection with improvements to the pedestrian crossing, as well as the extension of a pedestrian trail approximately 1,300 feet from its current terminus to the intersection. Franklin County: 2017 Greenmount Road, LLC - $2.37 million for transportation improvements to Interstate 81 access, Mason Dixon Road, and Greenmount Road in Antrim Township to facilitate economic development and remedy existing infrastructure deficiencies in the area's transportation network. Greene County: Greene County Commissioners - $829,950 to replace a poor-condition bridge (Bridge No. 31) that was been classified as being in poor condition since 1991. This project is integral to Greene County's Bridge Repair and Replacement program. Lackawanna County: Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority - $344,693 for improved signaling/lighting, colored concrete, sidewalks and barriers at the Meredith Street safety crossing. The improvements will keep pedestrians/bicyclists safe at crossing on Business Route 6. Lancaster County: Denver Borough - $3 million to construct an extension of Washington Street that will connect to a new alignment of the Weaver Road Bridge over the Cocalico Creek. Sidewalks, a bicycle lane, and an at-grade rail crossing also will be installed.

East Hempfield Township - $993,000 for turn restrictions at the intersection of Farmingdale Road and Oreville Road, a new traffic signal at Good Drive and Oreville Road and widening and signal reconstruction at the intersection of SR 0023 and Good Drive. Lehigh County: Upper Macungie Township - $140,041 for improvements to the intersection's southbound right lane, pedestrian crosswalks, and traffic signal to improve the pedestrian crosswalk safety and enhance the use of a transportation asset through adaptive signals.

City of Allentown - $830,750 for traffic signal and safety improvements at four intersections along 15th Street between Highland Street and Sumner Avenue. Improvements include installation of a new traffic signal, traffic signal upgrades, and installation of a pedestrian flasher. Luzerne County: Luzerne County - $840,000 for approximately 2.14 miles of road improvements on West County Road in Sugarloaf Township. These improvements will include the addition of a bike lane.

Valley Crest Real Estate, LP - $3 million to address significant traffic congestion around Route 309 and Kidder/Mundy Streets, including ramp reconfiguration, new ramps, additional signage, and traffic signal improvements.

Dupont Borough & Pittston Township - $716,379 to rehabilitate approximately 1.25 miles of roadway and upgrade stormwater infrastructure within the Quail Hill Development.

Dupont Borough - $763,218 for removing certain portions of the existing pavement structure and replacing with full depth pavement; completing 1-1/2 inch pavement milling and overlay of several roadways in the borough and manhole/inlet grade adjustments.

Borough of West Hazleton - $1,000,000 for reconstructing 1,970 linear feet to improve safety and sustain traffic flow at Rotary Drive in Valmont Industrial Park which will be maintaining access for existing industries' current employees and all customers. Mercer County: City of Hermitage - $1.23 million for infrastructure development and improvements within the Shenango Valley Mall property, including excavation and pavement removal, new pavement, stormwater facilities, curb, sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, and landscaping. Montgomery County: Whitemarsh Township - $1.10 million for the installation of a traffic signal at Flourtown Road and Colonial Drive with roadway widening for dedicated left turn lanes at Colonial Drive and Wildflower Drive, construction of a portion of Cross County Trail and bike lanes along Flourtown Road.

Upper Gwynedd Township - $1.24 million for the reconstruction of the Sumneytown Pike Bridge over Wissahickon Creek.

Lower Providence Township - $2.74 million to align the minor approaches, including two box culvert structures, retaining wall, new traffic signal, widening for left turn lanes on SR 4004, and installation of drainage and stormwater management facilities. Northumberland County: County of Northumberland - $149,615 for the repair of Bridge 142, which is jointly owned by Northumberland and Columbia counties.

Warrior Run School District - $344,725 to increase sight distance and improve safety for accesses at an expanding campus of Warrior Run School District. It will lower the height of the roadway to eliminate a hump that is currently a hazard for drivers. Philadelphia County: L-A Battery QOZ, LLC - $1.24 million for the Palmer Street extension (from Beach Street), which will provide direct access to the Delaware River waterfront at the Delaware Station Power Plant site in Fishtown. The 450-ft extension and sidewalk will join to a new waterfront trail.

Saint Joseph's University - $3 million for the Saint Joseph's University Pedestrian Safety Underpass. This underpass will construct a bridge structure below highly traveled City Avenue to create a pedestrian bypass for University students, commuters and local residents. Westmoreland County: Upper Burrell Township - $83,200 for the installation of new guide rail and replacement of existing guide rail on roadways in Upper Burrell Township. The next round of Multimodal grant applications will open in September 2021. For more information about the program, visit www.penndot.gov and click on "Multimodal Program" under the "Projects & Programs" button. MEDIA CONTACTS: Lyndsay Kensinger, Governor's Office, RA-GVGOVPRESS@pa.gov Ashley Schoch, PennDOT, 717-783-8800 ###