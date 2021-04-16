Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) Intersections Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Periodic lane closures are scheduled next week at several Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) intersections in Montgomery County, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for line striping and delineator installations under a project to install safety enhancements on various state highways and intersections across the five-county Philadelphia region to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) are:

King Street in Pottstown Borough;

Shoemaker Road in Pottstown Borough;

State Street in Upper Pottsgrove Township;

Moyer Road n Upper Pottsgrove Township;

Rick Road in Douglass Township;

Grosser Road in Douglass Township;

Jackson Road in Douglass Township; and

County Line Road in Douglass Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #