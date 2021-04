I-76 Ramp, U.S. 202, Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia and Chester Counties

King of Prussia PA – Lane closures are scheduled on a westbound Interstate 76 on-ramp in Philadelphia and on U.S. 202 in Chester County for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Tuesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on the ramp from University Avenue to westbound I-76 in Philadelphia; and

Monday, April 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled on U.S. 202 in both directions between the Chesterbrook Boulevard and Valley Forge Road interchanges in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

