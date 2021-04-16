Crypto Asset Rating's crowdfunding campaign is getting overwhelmed response on Fundopolis

Crypto Asset Rating's crowdfunding campaign swamped on Fundopolis Invest In Fintech! Opportunity to Invest in Fintech Startup

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto Asset rating has raised more than $80,000 in convertible note. Crypto Asset Rating Inc (CAR INC), a US-based Fintech Company, announced its crowdfunding campaign has been swamped on Fundopolis. The crowdfunding campaign was a huge accomplishment and now has crowdsourced more than $80,000.Crypto Asset Rating plans to use these funds for working capital, Marketing purposes, and Development of various products like Tokenization Asset Platform, Rating platform, Training platform.Those interested in investing in Crypto Asset Rating Inc can visit : Invest Now The terms for the Investment areKey attributes for InvestmentMinimum Investment : $100.00Maximum Investment : $50,000Offering Type : Convertible NoteMaturity Date : 2 yearsDiscount Rate : 20%Annual Interest : 7%"We are overwhelmed and overjoyed with the response from the investors," said Pramod Attarde, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crypto Asset Rating, Inc. "Investors are eager and have enormous interest to invest in crypto assets due to its potentially disruptive nature. With our innovative products like Crypto Assets Rating Platform (CARP) and Tokenization asset platform (TAP) , we are on the right path to creating a significant difference in the digital economy by transforming global capital markets."Businesses can Issue legally compliant digital securities to raise funds using Common equity, Preferred stocks, Bonds, Real Estate, Funds on Tokenization Asset Platform using various regulations plans. The issuer will have many features like CAP table management, voting, and dividends, etc., on the Tokenization Asset platform. Crypto Asset Rating Platform, an independent structured rating platform to offer a risk analysis of the underlying businesses and assets, will help investors make the best possible decision. To Educate the fintech community on various types of crypto assets, the Fintech Training platform will deliver Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and learning platforms.With innovative products and massive demand for the Crypto Asset Rating Platform (CARP) and Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP), CAR Inc is certain that it will be immensely successful. In addition to the product development, the funds will be used for the legal fees, filing patents, operations, payroll, and office expenses, general offering expenses, and marketing of the raise.The crypto industry has revolutionized and created huge opportunities for investors through financial inclusion and participation of the masses. A whole new world is being born out of the reinvention of the financial systems built on unprecedented technological advances. Crypto Asset Rating Inc is already in play to reap the benefits for its investors.About Crypto Asset Rating IncCrypto Asset Rating Inc is a USA-based FinTech company driven to plug the gaps in the crypto market and bridge the governance institutions with the existing and new thought leaders of the crypto industry.Crypto Asset Rating Inc, An Independent Structured Rating Agency believes in solving the FinTech Industry key challenges. Crypto Asset Rating Platform (CARP) comprehensively rates crypto assets for Institutional and Retail Clients. The Company developed a custom rating algorithm to conduct an exhaustive multi-layered evaluation covering four distinct risk buckets—business, financial, legal, and technology.Crypto Asset Rating Inc’s product network includes one of the transcendent and innovative products in the crypto industry - Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) tokenization platform that offers the process of creating, issuing, managing, and converting an asset to digital securities. TAP does this by leveraging tokenization technology to fractionalize ownership of Equities, Bonds, Shares, and Commercial/Residential Real Estate. Issuers and private investors have early liquidity options through the issuance and tradability of asset-backed digital securities on the Tokenization Asset Platform.Crypto Business World - The Company's quality content platform for all updates in the crypto market. It integrates in-house and external content to deliver subject matter across all platforms—news and articles, videos and podcasts, analysis reports, and press releases.Keeping the FinTech world's prospects in the upcoming years, Crypto Asset Rating Inc has isolated planning to develop other fintech products and services like Crypto Index, Exchange rating, Sovereign Rating, ETF rating: that procures revenue potential.

