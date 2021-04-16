Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,260 in the last 365 days.

Tarps Now® Announces Expansion of Industrial Fabric Offerings Supporting Key Customers

Company increases breadth and depth of product offerings supporting critical industries

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarps Now® is pleased to announce increased commitment to expanding the number of lines of industrial fabrics engineered to meet the needs of contractors, heavy industry, oil & gas pipelines, gas and electric utility companies, product manufacturers, fabrication specialists and warehousing operations.

The Company also notes specialty services delivered to Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) contractors throughout the North American construction marketplace. These EPC contractors are actively engaged in completing turn-key projects requiring accurate cost quotes, rapid order processing and product deliveries used to develop and construct a wide range of clean energy projects, multi-family community projects and healthcare facility projects now in progress.

In addition to the foregoing, the Company notes ongoing growth in retail customer demand focused largely on home repairs and renovations, largely owing to the high quality of product merchandising offered by the Company. Customers are offered a wide range of stock sized product offerings to meet a wide range of applications and needs. In addition, the Company offers its customers options for custom made tarp coverings that are made to customer specifications. Details on these offerings are as follows:

Tarps Now® Stock Sized Industrial Fabrics

https://www.tarpsnow.com/construction-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/concrete-curing-blankets.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/debris-scaffold-debris-netting.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/containment-sandblasting-mesh-barrier-fr.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/drain-tarps-leak-diverters.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/geotextile-mesh-screens.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/airbag-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/salvage-covers-and-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/painters-drop-cloths.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-vinyl-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/waterproof-canvas-tarps-breathable-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-poly-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-vinyl-mesh-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/hypalon-tarps-csm-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/neoprene-coated-nylon-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/industrial-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/industrial-covers.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/canvas-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/custom-fence-screen.html

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

Michael Dill
Tarps Now, Inc.
+1 8888001383
sales@tarpsnow.com

You just read:

Tarps Now® Announces Expansion of Industrial Fabric Offerings Supporting Key Customers

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.