D-Luxe to host an all-day grand opening to celebrate its new dispensary and multi-purpose experience.
The Grand Opening includes discounts, food, fun, live music, and much more
D-Luxe is hosting a grand opening at its new Sapulpa location, which includes a world-class medical marijuana dispensary and numerous other amenities. The D-Luxe Dispensary will only be open to licensed patients, caregivers, and those over the age of 18.
On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, D-Luxe is pulling out all the stops, celebrating the opening of their new property that includes a dispensary and a multi-purpose space that the entire community can enjoy. The event will include live music from regional recording artists, car and bike shows, food trucks, the Black Diamond boat, a professional drag car racer, and much more.
The D-Luxe Dispensary pre-registration for new patients will begin at 9 a.m. and the dispensary will have its ribbon-cutting ceremony and open its doors at 10 a.m. The first 500 to pre-register as a patient or for the free rewards program will receive a swag bag. There will be a special tent set up for servicemen and women, which includes first responders, and the first 250 visitors will receive free lunch vouchers. There will also be free lunch vouchers for the first 250 general visitors and vouchers for the first 250 patients that enroll on April 20.
D-Luxe is a firm built on integrity by a team working in unison towards a common goal of providing the highest level of customer satisfaction with the FOCUS of delivering the most superior products. FOCUS stands for Firm Values, Optimal products, Customer satisfaction, United team, and Sustainable quality, and each represents the core values of the company.
The property creates an experience that anyone and everyone can enjoy. The campus, located at 927 S. Main St. Sapulpa, OK., includes covered gazebos, a food truck court, outdoor games, an area for food vendors, an amphitheater, a dog park, and an event center.
The grand opening promotions will include:
-Donations for drinks, $1 for water/soda
-All proceeds will go to Sapulpa Park Friends Foundation
-Free food voucher for the first 250 veterans/first responders that check-in at the tent
-Free food voucher for the first 250 general visitors
-Free food voucher for the first 250 enrolled patients on 4.20.21
-Four grams for 20% off
Additional promotions include:
-Share or follow our social media for 25% off your first pack of gummies
-Customer’s first post on their social media feed gets them two grams for the price of one of Tier 1 flower
Erica Enders Racing
Erica Enders will be on hand with her NHRA Chevrolet Camero, meeting fans and discussing her illustrious career that is still racking up championships. Enders has spent nearly her entire life establishing herself in the 200-plus mile per hour world of professional NHRA drag racing. Enders has been driving race cars since the age of eight and is a veteran driver despite her young age. In 2019 and 2020, fielding the Elite Motorsports/Melling Chevrolet Camaro, Enders secured her third and fourth NHRA Mello Yellow Pro Stock Championships.
Music
Starting at noon, event-goers will be able to hear some of the top up-and-coming regional artists, beginning with country musician Jeremy Studdard. From Tishamingo, Studdard has been described as “living the country song,” and country music superstar Blake Shelton recently gave him a shout-out on Twitter, championing Studdard’s new album.
Kaitlyn Kilian will follow, bringing their own style of music to the stage. From northern Oklahoma, Kilian recently released her single “Breakdown” and has recently been touring Oklahoma and Texas. Rising singer/songwriter, Makayla Gaylord from Vinita, Oklahoma. "Small town girl with big city talent!" Makayla's roots run deep with Country Music, although she loves Christian and Bluegrass Music as well. She has been singing since she could talk. Prior to that, she was humming any note of the scale. Makayla's passion for music is undeniable.
The Travis Kidd Band will close out the evening as the main event, starting at 7 p.m. Based out of Tulsa, Okla., Kidd has been a professional musician for 20-plus years, and his music is rooted in rock and country soul. His style can be hard to pin down, incorporating elements of classic and southern rock, country, blues, and folk, proving Kidd to be an eclectic mix as singer/songwriter and acclaimed guitar player. Calling him a southern rocker begins to touch on it, but doesn't do him justice or take into consideration his involvement in the regional music scene on a number of levels.
Team Black Diamond
The Black Diamond boat, the first MTI 52′ catamaran, will be on display at the event on its trailer. Boasting an air-conditioned, enclosed canopy with seating for six and leather-trimmed bucket seats, the space-age-looking, slick vessel features stellar comfort for all riding along.
Car and Bike Shows
A bike show is scheduled for 3 p.m., showing off some of the top motorcycles around. The bike show awards are set for 5:30 p.m. Only half-an-hour later, the car show will begin, and the awards are slated for 8:30 p.m. Both the bike and car shows will last around two-and-a-half hours. Those wanting to participate in the car show can register online by completing the registration form.
D-Luxe Grand Opening Schedule
9 a.m. Pre-registration Opens for New Patients
10 a.m. Dispensary Ribbon Cutting and Doors Open
Noon Food Trucks Open
Erica Anders arrives with Race Car
Music Begins
3 p.m. Bike Show Begins
5:30 p.m. Bike Show Awards
6 p.m. Car Show
7 p.m. Travis Kidd
8:30 p.m. Car Show Awards
10 p.m. Event Ends
Music Schedule:
-Jeremy Studdard
-Kaitlyn Kilian
-Travis Kidd
