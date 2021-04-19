Leading Dermatology Platform, FRED, Announces New Aesthetic Medicine Executive Director, Mark S. Nestor, MD, PhD
World Renowned Dermatologist and Key Opinion Leader, Mark S. Nestor, MD, PhD to drive the next stage of expansion into quality aesthetic education.
I’m excited to be able to lead and expand the aesthetic footprint of the FRED ecosystem, [...] as they are the preemptive educational platform for dermatologists”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation For Research and Education in Dermatology, LLC (FRED) a DermX Media Company, a leading provider of dermatology education, engagement, and the organizers of both the Fall and Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference®, today announced Mark S. Nestor, MD, PhD has officially joined the organization as Executive Director of Aesthetic Medicine. Dr. Nestor currently serves as Director of the Center for Cosmetic Enhancement® and Director of the Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research® in Aventura, Florida and a Voluntary Professor of the Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery and the Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Miami Leonard Miller School of Medicine. Dr. Nestor is the current President of the American Cutaneous Oncology Society and a past President of the American Society for Photodynamic Therapy, the International Society for Cosmetic and Laser Surgeons, and Florida Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery.
— Mark S. Nestor, MD, PhD
“I’m excited to be able to lead and expand the aesthetic footprint of the FRED ecosystem, where I have been part of the faculty for the past 20 years, as they are the preemptive educational platform for dermatologists," said Nestor. “Aesthetic procedures are a significant part of many dermatology practices and dermatologists have been on the forefront of the evolution of evidence-based procedures. I see my new role as coordinating all aspects of evidence based aesthetic education including injectables, devices, cosmeceuticals, treatment of androgenetic alopecia and aesthetic marketing to the dermatology community to provide our patients with the best possible outcomes.”
“We are delighted to have Dr. Nestor join our team”, said Adrian Sansone, CEO of FRED. “Dr. Nestor is a world-renowned dermatologist and foremost expert in all aspects of aesthetic medicine, and I am looking forward to partnering with him to continue our path of disruption in how we deliver education and HCP engagement.”
Dr. Nestor serves or has served on the editorial advisory boards of Skin and Aging, Journal of Cutaneous Laser Therapy, Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, Aesthetic Surgery Journal, Journal of Drugs in Dermatology and the Journal of Dermatologic Surgery. He was the founder and formerly the Chair of the Annual South Beach Symposium.
“I am confident that Dr. Nestor will help us lead our expansion into this dynamic area as I have known him for over 30 years,” said Darrell S. Rigel, MD, MS, Co-Director of FRED.
“With Dr. Nestor at the helm of this expansion, we will be able to accelerate our efforts and make a significant impact in this space," said Mark Lebwohl, MD, Co-Director of FRED.
Dr. Nestor is recognized as a world expert in cutaneous laser surgery, photodynamic therapy, as well as the use of fillers and toxins in aesthetic medicine and conducts clinical trials on pharmaceuticals and devices used in clinical and aesthetic dermatology.
About FRED, LLC a DermX Media Company
The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology, LLC (FRED) a DermX Media Company, is a leading platform in dermatology with a reach of >14,000 dermatology HCPs across multiple channels of engagement from digital to in-person. The purpose driven organization creates experiences that both change behavior and enhance confidence. The unreplaceable experiences created are the alchemy of the faculty, content, and technology that magically unlocks the full potential for all participants. Over the last 20 years and counting, FRED has produced the premiere educational events, the Fall and Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference® and now offers marketing, education, and other engagement services for the life science industry.
