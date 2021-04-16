Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,259 in the last 365 days.

Northbound US-127 ramps at Clare Welcome Center closed for paving and maintenance April 19

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Clare

HIGHWAY:                                    Northbound US-127

CLOSEST CITY:                  Clare

START DATE:             Monday, April 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Friday, May 7, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the northbound US-127 ramps at the Clare Welcome Center to complete improvements on the ramps, Welcome Center parking lot, and upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

This work is part of an overall $14.4 million investment to improve US-127 and the Clare Welcome Center, made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. 

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      Both northbound US-127 ramps at the Clare Welcome Center will be closed to traffic.

Project map

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface of the ramp and parking lot, while making necessary ADA upgrades to the Welcome Center facility.

US-127 in Clare County Rebuilding Michigan Project Profile

You just read:

Northbound US-127 ramps at Clare Welcome Center closed for paving and maintenance April 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.