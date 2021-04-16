Northbound US-127 ramps at Clare Welcome Center closed for paving and maintenance April 19

Contact:

COUNTY: Clare

HIGHWAY: Northbound US-127

CLOSEST CITY: Clare

START DATE: Monday, April 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, May 7, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the northbound US-127 ramps at the Clare Welcome Center to complete improvements on the ramps, Welcome Center parking lot, and upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

This work is part of an overall $14.4 million investment to improve US-127 and the Clare Welcome Center, made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Both northbound US-127 ramps at the Clare Welcome Center will be closed to traffic.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface of the ramp and parking lot, while making necessary ADA upgrades to the Welcome Center facility.