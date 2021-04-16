Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The way to watch Prince Philip’s funeral within the US, UK and all over the world

The service honoring the Duke of Edinburgh will begin at 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET) in St George’s Chapel, Windsor with a national minute of silence, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. The Queen and members of the royal family will take part in the event, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

A ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle — led by the band of the Grenadier Guards, one of the oldest regiments of the British Army — will begin at 2:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. ET). Charles, the Prince of Wales, and members of the royal family will join the procession, together with staff from the royal household.

CNN International will broadcast the proceedings starting at 1 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET), with Christiane Amanpour anchoring from Buckingham Palace. Anderson Cooper picks up anchoring duties on both CNN and CNN International at 2 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET), joined by Julia Chatterley and Richard Quest in New York, as…

You just read:

