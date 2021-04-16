The way to watch Prince Philip’s funeral within the US, UK and all over the world

The service honoring the Duke of Edinburgh will begin at 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET) in St George’s Chapel, Windsor with a national minute of silence, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. The Queen and members of the royal family will take part in the event, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

A ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle — led by the band of the Grenadier Guards, one of the oldest regiments of the British Army — will begin at 2:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. ET). Charles, the Prince of Wales, and members of the royal family will join the procession, together with staff from the royal household.

CNN International will broadcast the proceedings starting at 1 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET), with Christiane Amanpour anchoring from Buckingham Palace. Anderson Cooper picks up anchoring duties on both CNN and CNN International at 2 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET), joined by Julia Chatterley and Richard Quest in New York, as…

