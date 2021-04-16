Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder’s Podcast for the Week of April 12

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Senate Bill 415, which is now included in Senate Bill 71. Her measure seeks to make changes to orders of protection rules. She also talks about Senate Bill 533, which would designate a portion of I-55 in Cape Girardeau County as “Rush Limbaugh Memorial Highway,” and Senate Bill 532, which would designate Jan. 12 as “Rush Limbaugh Day” in Missouri. Both of these proposals were heard in Missouri Senate committees this week. Senator Rehder also discusses continuing work on our state’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget, which could come up for discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate before month’s end.

 

Rehder-Podcast041521  (4:02)  Q: mental health services.

  1. Senator Rehder says Senate Bill 415, which is now included in Senate Bill 71. Her measure seeks to make changes to orders of protection rules. Rehder-1-041521  (:25)  Q: stop this work.
  2. Senator Rehder adds she sponsors Senate Bill 533, which would designate a portion of I-55 in Cape Girardeau County as “Rush Limbaugh Memorial Highway,” and Senate Bill 532, which would designate Jan. 12 as “Rush Limbaugh Day” in Missouri. Rehder-2-041521  (:29)  Q: across the line.
  3. Senator Rehder also says the Missouri House of Representatives’ version of the state operating budget for Fiscal Year 2022 is now in the Missouri Senate. Rehder-3-041521  (:28)  Q: districts are protected.
  4. Senator Rehder says she’s watching one area of the budget very closely. Rehder-4-041521  (:23)  Q: mental health services.

