Global Fabric Steamer Market Share to Hit Record Value USD 3.7 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Fabric Steamer Market in 2019 was approximately USD 2.45 Billion. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6% and is anticipated to surpass USD 3.7 Billion by 2026. Top market players in the market are ABB, AlphaSense Inc., City Technology Ltd., Dynament, Figaro Engineering Inc., Membrapor, Nemoto & Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch LLC and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Fabric Steamer Market by Product (Handheld and Standalone), By Distribution (Online and Offline), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Type (Automatic and Semi-Automatic): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Fabric Steamer Market was estimated at USD 2.45 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2026. The global Fabric Steamer Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2019 to 2026”.

Fabric Steamer Market: Overview and Definition

A fabric steamer, also known as a cotton steamer or simply a steamer, is a machine that uses high-temperature steam to remove wrinkles from clothing and fabrics. Streamer works by heating water until it transforms into steam and then directing the steam toward a wrinkled fabric to loosen the fibers and eliminate the wrinkles. Fill the machine's water tank with cool water, double-check that all of the machine's parts are connected and in place, plug it in, and simply wait for it to heat up. When the streamer is hot, it is ready to begin steaming. Steamers soften fabrics rather than flattening them, as traditional ironing does; this approach is gentler on the fabric and prevents scorching. As a result, a garment steamer may be used to remove wrinkles from delicate fabrics such as silk. Fabric steamers have gained market appeal as they are available in a variety of sizes, price ranges, and features. They are lightweight and easy to use and are designed to accommodate a wide range of fabrics and garments such as bedsheets, everyday wear, and so on. Fabric steamers may also be used to remove wrinkles from fine fabrics such as silk.

Fabric Steamer Market: Industry Major Market Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Midea Group

SALAV USA

Panasonic Corporation

Haier Group Corporation

Chigo Holding Ltd

Hong Xin Holdings Limited

FLYCO

HOMETOP

GOODWAY

Conair Corporation

Jiffy Steamer

Reliable Corp

FRIDJA LIMITED.

LG Electronics.

Epica

Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd

IFB Industries Ltd

Samsung Electronics

Electrolux AB

GE Appliances

Rising Middle-Class Population in the Emerging Market and Increasing Participation of Women in Labor Force is driving the market of global Fabric Steamer

Although the middle class in developed markets is feeling squeezed, the middle class in Asia is not only growing but also earning significant income gains. This is great news for consumer-focused companies, as the lifestyle and tastes of the region's emerging middle class are changing as a result of global influence, opening up new opportunities for luxury products and services. By the end of 2018, there were 679 million middle-class households in emerging markets, a figure that is expected to increase by 2.7 percent by 2030. In contrast, the number of middle-class households in developing countries was 176 million in 2018 and is expected to increase by 6.3 percent by 2030.

Since the aspirational middle class has a high disposable income and a desire for a higher standard of living, the demand for fabric steamers is likely to rise as the middle-class population grows. Similarly, increasing female labor-force participation would increase demand for consumer apparel and fashion businesses, resulting in an increase in fabric steamer sales. The demand is fulfilled by offline and online stores. Offline stores provide convenient access to a variety of items, which contributes to segment growth. The expansion of the aforementioned networks, along with product variations in content, contributes to a rise in market revenue. Furthermore, the longer delivery time associated with online retailers’ fuels development for the offline channel. However, the online segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of e-commerce websites offering a wide range of items, such as Walmart, Ali express, Amazon, etc. Such portals' door-to-door delivery and discounts also contribute to the segment's growth.

Global Fabric Steamer Market: Growth Factors

While the middle class in developed markets tends to feel squeezed, the middle class in Asia not only grows but also earns substantial income gains. This is great news for consumer-focused businesses, as the lifestyle and tastes of the region's new middle class are increasingly evolving as a result of global influence, creating opportunities for more luxury goods and services. There were 679 million middle-class households in emerging markets by the end of 2018 and this number is forecast to rise by 2.7% over the period through to 2030. In comparison, the number of middle-class households in developed countries stood at 176 million in 2018 and is forecast to rise by 6.3% in the period to 2030. This high number of the aspirational middle class has high disposable income and quest for a higher standard of living, thus the demand for fabric steamer is likely to increase with the higher presence of the middle class. Similarly, increasing the labor force participation rate of women will further increase the demand for consumer apparel and fashion business which will also induce the increase in the sale of fabric steamer.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

APAC is projected To Dominate the Global Fabric Steamer Market

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, at 7.31 percent. This expansion is due to the rising demand for fabric care appliances in emerging markets such as China and India. During the forecast era, the consumer appliances industry in India is expected to grow at a rapid rate. Furthermore, increasing purchasing power and demand for profitable and quality products would drive the regional market. Furthermore, due to the region's high growth potential, a large number of manufacturers are attempting to enter the market, which will drive demand even higher. Europe, led by the United Kingdom, has the largest share of the global market due to the increasing demand for advanced home appliances in countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. In Germany, for example, the household appliances market was priced at 3.9 billion euros in 2018. During the forecast era, the markets in Europe and North America are expected to retain a significant share. Housekeeping workers' work is expensive in these areas. As a result, customers prefer self-cleaning of utensils, clothing, and fabric. Items that are lightweight in nature are being seen by consumers.

Browse the full “Fabric Steamer Market by Product (Handheld and Standalone), By Distribution (Online and Offline), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Type (Automatic and Semi-Automatic): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/fabric-steamer-market .

The Global Fabric Steamer market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Handheld

Standalone

By Distribution:

Online

Offline

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Type:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

