Global Cancer ALK Inhibitor Market is estimated to be US$ 10.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cancer ALK Inhibitor Market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 10.6 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.0%. ALK inhibitors are anti-cancer drugs that acts on tumors with variations of anaplastic lymphoma kinase such as EML4-ALK translocation and falls in the category of tyrosine kinase inhibitors, which work by inhibiting proteins involved in abnormal growth of tumor cells. All the ALK inhibitors present today in the market function by binding to ATP pocket of abnormal ALK protein, blocking its access to energy and deactivating it.

The report "Global Cancer ALK Inhibitor Market, By Drug (Crizotinib (Xalkori), Ceritinib (Zykadia), Alectinib (Alecensa), Brigatinib (Alunbrig), Lorlatinib (Lorbrena)), By Type (First Generation ALK Inhibitors, Second Generation ALK Inhibitors and Third Generation ALK Inhibitors), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030"

Key Highlights:

Global Phase III clinical trial (eXalt3) is going on comparing Ensartinib to Crizotinib in TKI nave ALK positive patient. Primary purpose for this study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ensartinib vs. crizotinib in patients with ALK-positive.

Xcovery is investigating drug candidate, Ensartinib which is best-in-class oral compound for first-line treatment of ALK-positive NSCLC.

Analyst View:

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Cancer ALK Inhibitor Market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 10.6 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.0%. The Global Cancer ALK Inhibitor Market is segmented based on the Drug, Type, Distribution Channel and region.

By Drug, the Global Cancer ALK Inhibitor Market is segmented into Crizotinib (Xalkori), Ceritinib (Zykadia), Alectinib (Alecensa), Brigatinib (Alunbrig), Lorlatinib (Lorbrena).

By Type, the market is segmented in First Generation ALK Inhibitors, Second Generation ALK Inhibitors and Third Generation ALK Inhibitors.

By Distribution Channel, the Global Cancer ALK Inhibitor Market is segmented into Hospital pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others.

By region, the Global Cancer ALK Inhibitor Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global Cancer ALK Inhibitor Market include AstraZeneca Plc

Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Turning Point Therapeutics Inc..

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

