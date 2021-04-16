Hartman REIT Launches BIZSUITES, an Executive Suites Concept for Small Businesses

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartman Income REIT Management Inc. (Hartman) has launched BIZSUITES, a new business entity aimed to address the post-pandemic workplace needs of Texas-based small businesses and owner-operators.

BIZSUITES – a single-office model designed with affordability and flexibility in mind – is rolling out in eight locations across Houston, Dallas Fort-Worth, and San Antonio, with more locations coming on board later this year.

According to the Small Business Administration, in 2020, despite the worldwide pandemic, 1.7 million small business entities were filed for creation in the U.S. Though, their presence has not been reflected in the commercial real estate market more prominently than it is now. In addition, small businesses that had the flexibility to exit their office leases at the height of the pandemic to work from home are now reentering the market to return to the office.

As the Texas economy fully reopens and confidence continues to return to the market, BIZSUITES is responding to the rising number of inquiries from small businesses who are ready to move their operations from home. CEO & President of Hartman, Al Hartman shared, “Increased demand in individual office space is a terrific sign. It is indicative of a recovering economy and shows the desire people have to network and be in a stimulating professional environment.”

Other factors BIZSUITES curbs are the plagues of “zoom fatigue,” home distractions, focus disruptions, and lower productivity produced by the work from home model.

“As a result of the pandemic, businesses are becoming more flexible in the way they work. Small businesses, particularly start-ups may not need a dedicated front desk staff, a long-term lease, or a custom-designed office; they need convenience and flexibility.” Shared Al Hartman.

BIZSUITES suburban office locations check the boxes for convenience and low rates. Its short-term leasing model allows for flexibility as a business scales its growth trajectory. Most importantly, BIZSUITES brings professional networking opportunities and great all-inclusive amenities.

Small office spaces like BIZSUITES should appeal to individual operators looking to forge new relationships and business opportunities that surely are not met at the kitchen table.

“Our goal is to provide a professional space to work in great buildings and surround small business owners with other like-minded individuals,” said Al Hartman.

BIZSUITES offices span seven submarkets within three of the four major metros of Texas and reside in highly desired suburban office markets. Other appealing factors of BIZSUITES and its all-inclusive pricing model include its furnished office options, coffee bars, free Wi-Fi, presentation equipment availability, lobby directory listings, mail delivery services, and complimentary maintenance and janitorial services.

If you are looking for an affordable small office space, please contact BIZSUITES by Hartman for more information. A leasing representative can be reached by phone at 800-880-2212 or by email at leasing@hi-reit.com.

About Hartman: Hartman is a premier property management company in the Houston, Dallas and San Antonio markets with more than 60 properties totaling over eight million square feet. Hartman has owned and operated commercial office properties since 1983, offering premium office space at attractive rates. With more than 37 years of commercial leasing expertise in Houston, San Antonio and Dallas, Hartman knows exactly what their customers require. For more information, visit www.hi-reit.com.

Anthony Trollope Hartman Income REIT (713) 467-2222 press@hi-reit.com