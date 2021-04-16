Potentially Dangerous Flaw Found in Clean-Air Installations Across America
DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Covid-19 and its variants continue to spread across America, every school, building and facility has been scrambling to secure a solution that reliably provides pathogen control and breathable clean air.
One of the most effective methods to accomplish this has been through ionization. It is a technology touted by countless ‘clean air solution’ providers as the most reliable path to safer indoor air.
But ionization’s historical issue is that none of the existing technologies regulate the flow of ions. Instead, all the existing products operate in a constantly “on” position and create both positive and negative ions at full capacity with no sensor and control to react to changing conditions. Just as driving a car without any acceleration control would be unsafe, uncontrolled ion production is similarly risky.
Ion imbalances can impair cognitive function and suppress the immune system, and can manifest itself through anxiety, difficulty breathing, fatigue, headaches, irritability, joint pain, poor concentration, nausea, and vertigo. And those with underlying health conditions can experience even more acute, or even chronic, symptoms.
Thousands of new ionization installations have been made weekly during the pandemic. But new studies will highlight the dangers of unregulated ionization, and all those same schools, hotels and corporations could face tremendous liability issues because they are subjecting their students and occupants to unacceptable toxicity levels generated by the current market offerings of ionization vendors.
Alternative Utility Services’ IAQ-CPR solution, however, effectively solves all of these issues.
IAQ-CPR is designed and patented as the first and only indoor air quality (IAQ) controller that regulates the number of ions that are released by Needle Point Bi-Polar Ionization (NBPI), Bi-Polar Ionization (BPI) or Cold Plasma Generation (CPG) systems. It’s Dual-Ionization Cold Plasma Regulators control the production of both positive and negative ions, making IAQ-CPR the only solution on the market that can regulate ionization output.
It uses an innovative controller that uses active sensors to create and maintain an optimal ion balance by measuring, analyzing, adjusting, and then verifying the generation of ions.
IAQ-CPR has the only patented solution that will fix the issue of controlling the unregulated ion generation of the existing 250,000+ systems currently installed in the marketplace, and
is the only solution that will allow all those current ionization customers to retrofit their existing systems to safely mediate the positive and negative ion generation, protecting their occupants and limiting their liability issues.
Companies interested in learning more about IAQ-CPR can contact AUS Energy 800-392-4287, email at info@ausenergy.com, or by visiting https://ausenergy.com/cleanair.
About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions. They can be reached at info@ausenergy.com.
