LocalWorks Expands to 23 Coworking Locations

Leading in-house shared office space coworking provider LocalWorks adds six new partnered locations.

BEVERLY, MA, USA, April 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- LocalWorks .us, the leading in-house shared office/executive suites and coworking management company for CRE office property owners, announced the addition of six new partnered locations.The company specializes in utilizing existing, second generation office space , and rapidly monetizing individual offices through a shared office model. With the new locations, LocalWorks will have 23 spaces across five states.“Our core mission is to help office property owners reduce vacancies and vacancy time by providing a management system that rapidly monetizes empty space. With our space-as-a-service model, LocalWorks is responsible for marketing, management, amenities and payment collection. Within six months property owners can expect to be earning 90% of their desired gross revenue,” said Barry Greenfield, CEO of LocalWorks.Recent trends, partially accelerated by Covid-19, have lengthened office space vacancies from six to twelve months as millions of square feet of new construction, subleases and shrinking corporate footprints add to a slowing demand.“LocalWorks.us is positioned to provide a property management platform focused on bringing individual professionals and small businesses into the corporate office market with monthly office rentals inclusive of the necessary amenities to aid in productivity. Long-term leases are often prohibitive for small businesses that crave space and financial flexibility. Our marketing expertise is 100% focused on bringing corporate office space to the masses,” said Greenfield.With LocalWorks, office property owners now have a frictionless method for adding shared office/ coworking or executive suites to their portfolios. By repurposing second generation space, LocalWorks has no Tenant Improvement requirements.Across is currently active locations, LocalWorks averages 80% occupancy each month. The new locations will open soon in Westwood MA, Southborough MA, Wellesley MA, Lisle IL, Lombard IL and Franconia VA.