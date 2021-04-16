LocalWorks Expands to 23 Coworking Locations
Leading in-house shared office space coworking provider LocalWorks adds six new partnered locations.BEVERLY, MA, USA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LocalWorks.us, the leading in-house shared office/executive suites and coworking management company for CRE office property owners, announced the addition of six new partnered locations.
The company specializes in utilizing existing, second generation office space, and rapidly monetizing individual offices through a shared office model. With the new locations, LocalWorks will have 23 spaces across five states.
“Our core mission is to help office property owners reduce vacancies and vacancy time by providing a management system that rapidly monetizes empty space. With our space-as-a-service model, LocalWorks is responsible for marketing, management, amenities and payment collection. Within six months property owners can expect to be earning 90% of their desired gross revenue,” said Barry Greenfield, CEO of LocalWorks.
Recent trends, partially accelerated by Covid-19, have lengthened office space vacancies from six to twelve months as millions of square feet of new construction, subleases and shrinking corporate footprints add to a slowing demand.
“LocalWorks.us is positioned to provide a property management platform focused on bringing individual professionals and small businesses into the corporate office market with monthly office rentals inclusive of the necessary amenities to aid in productivity. Long-term leases are often prohibitive for small businesses that crave space and financial flexibility. Our marketing expertise is 100% focused on bringing corporate office space to the masses,” said Greenfield.
With LocalWorks, office property owners now have a frictionless method for adding shared office/ coworking or executive suites to their portfolios. By repurposing second generation space, LocalWorks has no Tenant Improvement requirements.
Across is currently active locations, LocalWorks averages 80% occupancy each month. The new locations will open soon in Westwood MA, Southborough MA, Wellesley MA, Lisle IL, Lombard IL and Franconia VA.
Barry Greenfield
LocalWorks
+1 844-444-7795
barry@localworks.us