Ultra-fast, and responsive - first details of EOS R3 revealed, Canon's latest professional mirrorless for sports and news

Today, with the news of three new innovative RF lens and a new file sharing app, Canon Inc. (www.global.Canon) announces the development of EOS R3 (https://bit.ly/3mTs73P) – its latest high-speed and ultra-responsive professional mirrorless camera. With its ground-breaking design, the camera will empower professional sports and news photographers to meet challenging demands – to outpace and outperform. Boasting qualities seen in Canon’s DSLR and mirrorless bodies, the EOS R3 truly is a hybrid, next generation camera for the sports and news photographers of today and tomorrow.

The EOS R3 features a new Canon-developed BSI stacked CMOS sensor, a powerful DIGIC X imaging processor, shooting capabilities of 30fps[i] with AF/AE tracking, eye, head and body detection and a pioneering new autofocus Eye Control Function. It is the ideal camera for action photographers looking for quality images, both still and moving, of objects travelling at intense speeds.

Built on the revolutionary EOS R System, with its unparalleled RF Mount and paired with one of Canon’s innovative RF lenses, the camera offers capabilities unseen in any other camera/lens duo. With lenses like the today launched RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 600mm F4L IS USM, professionals can achieve unrivalled optical excellence and performance.

Here’s five things you need to know about the new EOS R3:

High quality, at high speed

The EOS R3 is the first EOS series camera to feature an entirely new 35mm back illuminated stacked CMOS sensor – developed by Canon. Combined with the power of its DIGIC X imaging processor, professionals using EOS R3 will achieve next-level, high-speed photography and filmmaking. Using the camera, they can enjoy 30fps with AF/AE tracking with minimal image distortion [1] when using the electronic shutter – perfect for the likes of professional sports photographers challenged with capturing action within a fraction of a second.

Impressive tracking of fast-moving action

Professionals can push creative boundaries with pin-sharp accurate tracking and focus on fast-moving action. The EOS R3’s next generation Dual Pixel CMOS AF can track subjects’ eyes, heads and bodies travelling at speed – excellent for capturing even the finest of details in a split second. What’s more, Canon reveals it will add a new subject (yet to be disclosed) to the camera’s AF tracking.

AF control – with your eye!

The EOS R3 will feature new and improved technology first seen in Canon’s EOS 5. It is the first EOS digital camera to provide a new generation of photographers with ground-breaking Eye Control Function, which enables users to simply select and move the AF point using their eye via the viewfinder. This instinctive feature offers professionals natural and speedy control over AF. Reducing the time to focus, which is usually done with a multi-controller/button, this feature is again perfect for photographers looking to capture the most important subject for their frame at speed – whether that’s during a news conference or photographing a team sport.

Professional build

Inspired by the EOS-1D series, the EOS R3 body allows for ultra-intuitive control in the most demanding professional situations. Professionals can expect the same durability and dust and water resistance as provided in Canon’s legendary EOS-1 series bodies. The camera also has the integrated grip that EOS-1D series users love and trust. With EOS R3, professionals have the confidence to keep on shooting – whatever the conditions – whether they are pitch side or poolside, inside or outside, in snow or sunshine.

Fast connection – introducing Canon’s new Mobile File Transfer

The EOS R3 will be fully compatible with Canon’s Mobile File Transfer smartphone app. This provides a new way to transfer images and speed up workflow whilst on the move, using mobile network services and without the need for wired LAN equipment.

Canon is launching Version 1.2 of its Mobile File Transfer for iOS via the Apple App Store in June, which is compatible with Canon’s EOS-1D X Mark III, EOS R5 and EOS R6. Android support will be added in the future.

Today, Canon also announces the RF 100mm F2.8L MACRO IS USM – an impressive macro and portraiture lens which is the world’s first AF macro lens with 1.4x close up magnification [2]. In addition to this Canon also revealed details of the new RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 600mm F4L IS USM, two telephoto prime lenses designed to meet the demands for sports and wildlife professionals, with incredible focal lengths and capabilities, especially when paired with EOS R3.

More information about today’s launches can be found here - https://bit.ly/3mTs73P and you can stay updated on EOS R3 news by signing up to Canon’s email list.

[1] Minimal image distortion for still imagery [2] For an interchangeable autofocus lens, for full frame mirrorless cameras. Canon survey as of April 13, 2021

Initial EOS R3 key features announced today (14th April 2021) are:

• New Canon-developed stacked BSI CMOS sensor

• 30fps with AF/AE tracking

• Eye Control Function

• Subject eye and head detection

• Dual Pixel CMOS AF

• 1D series weather resistance

