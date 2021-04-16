Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Size Will Reach USD 3.07 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market in 2019 was approximately USD 1.94 Billion. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.8% and is anticipated to surpass USD 3.07 Billion by 2026. Top market players in the market are Evonik Industries AG, Associated British Foods plc, Signet Excipients Pvt. Ltd (IMCD), BASF SE, Clariant, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp and others.

"According to the research report, the global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market was estimated at USD 1.94 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.07 Billion by 2026. The global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026".

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market: Overview and Definition

Biopharmaceuticals excipients are inactive substances. These are used as carriers excluding medicinal properties when combined with pharmaceutical ingredients to create a formulation with a longer shelf life. As biopharmaceutical molecules are unstable, a specific combination of excipients is necessary to improve the formulation's stability. These substances have properties that enable them to change the color, binding ability, taste, elegancy, and release rate of the active pharmaceutical ingredient depending on the need. Excipients and active pharmaceutical medications are needed in any biopharmaceutical formulation. Binding agents, co-processed excipients, emulsifier agents, carrier agents, diluent excipients, and other stabilizing compounds are some of the most common uses for excipients.

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market: Industry Major Market Players

Evonik Industries AG

Associated British Foods plc

Signet Excipients Pvt. Ltd (IMCD)

BASF SE

Clariant

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Merck KGaA

Roquette Frères

Sigachi Industries Limited

With advances in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing, the global biopharmaceutical excipients market is expected to evolve. Biopharmaceutical excipients aren't active drugs, but they're important in the development of a variety of drugs. The action of biopharmaceutical excipients during the healing phase enhances the tasks of the active drugs, and this aspect has contributed to their popularity. Within the pharmaceutical industry, the use of biopharmaceutical excipients is a strategic operation, and this is also a key factor in terms of market development.

The use of biopharmaceutical excipients is one such nascent technology that has made strides in the field of drug delivery technologies. As a result, it is reasonable to forecast that the global biopharmaceutical excipients market will develop at a healthy pace in the coming years.

The global biopharmaceutical excipients market's investment portfolio is projected to increase in the coming years. This is primarily due to the nature of streamlined pharmaceutical production and the medical discharge industry. Medical practitioners and physicians have recognized the role of biopharmaceutical excipients in the healing process. In recent years, this aspect has been a significant driver of demand in the global biopharmaceutical excipients industry. A development that has helped market growth is the presence of multiple distribution channels for pharmaceutical products.

Surge In The Advent Of Biopharmaceutical Excipients Will Fuel The Market Growth

Increased researches on the application of existing excipients that are compatible with large molecules are expected to aid the industry's growth. Moreover, an increase in the production of functional excipients is attributing to the market growth. For example, DuPont has created an excipient, which is a surfactant that is claimed to be more effective and stable than other products available in the industry around the world. The FM 1000's benefit as a surfactant is said to double or even triple the shelf life of biologics.

The increased demand for large molecule growth would drive the biopharmaceutical excipients market in the near future. The market is expected to benefit from a sharp increase in the regulatory environment for the production of biosimilars as a result of the parameter that shows it to be a better alternative. However, the cost of excipients could restrict the industry's growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, excipients for biopharmaceuticals are now being formulated in such a way that they can enter an interface and stabilize the formulation. Surfactants have been grown to the point that they provide an interface between the solutions, which consists of the biologic and the syringe wall, or even an air pocket. It's also indicated that it gets to the interface 10 to 100 times quicker than the incumbent surfactant's equivalent concentration. The advantages of novel excipients, which produce better results than previously developed products, are expected to aid industrial growth in the near future.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market

The spread of an infectious disease that caused a major respiratory problem resulted in a surge in demand for macromolecules for treatment. The rising demand for such macromolecules necessitates biopharmaceutical excipients to improve stability and shelf life, which is expected to aid market growth in the near future. The pandemic has prompted major players to focus their efforts on developing genetically modified molecules for improved care of Covid-19 patients, which is expected to increase the use of pharmaceutical excipients in the immediate future. Furthermore, the regulatory environment has aided researchers with additional incentives such as tax exemptions, which would assist key leaders in maximizing revenue in the coming years. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are currently in a state of crisis. The growth in demand for longer-lasting medications, on the other hand, would help the industry gain more market share in the coming years.

Europe Region Dominates the Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market

Owing to the expiration of blockbuster drug patents in the coming years, many European countries are concentrating their attention on the generics market. As a result, the European region's generics market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period, boosting demand for pharmaceutical excipients. Increased government efforts to reduce drug prices in countries like Germany, Italy and Spain are expected to boost the demand for generic drugs in these countries. The aforementioned reasons, combined with increased investments in biologics and innovative dosage forms production, would increase demand for novel excipients, assisting the growth of the European pharmaceutical excipients industry.

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market By Product (Carbohydrates, Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers, Polyols, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026

The global biopharmaceutical excipients market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Carbohydrates

Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers

Polyols

Others

