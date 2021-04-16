Robert J. Folkes Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce that Robert J. Folkes has accepted a position with the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer.

"We are incredibly excited to have Bob join the PetVivo management team and provide his well-recognized expertise to further the overall mission of PetVivo.” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Mr. Folkes brings a wealth of experience to our team, not only as expert in leading the operations and finances of medical device companies, but also as an expert and leader of management teams in publicly traded companies."

Mr. Folkes, 58, served as the Chief Operating Officer from February 2015 until September, 2020 and as the Chief Financial Officer from 2005 until April 2016 of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.; Mr. Folkes was instrumental in the successful completion of Tactile System’s initial public offering in July, 2016. Tactile System is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Prior to joining Tactile Systems in 2004, Mr. Folkes was the Chief Financial Officer for Advanced Respiratory, a medical device company, from 1997 until its sale in 2003. Prior to joining Advanced Respiratory, Mr. Folkes was an Audit Senior Manager for Ernst & Young LLP. He served as Ernst & Young's Senior Manager of the Entrepreneurial Services Group, and was involved with numerous SEC registrations, mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Folkes is a Certified Public Accountant and earned a B.A. in Accounting from the University of Minnesota – Carlson School of Management.

“I am thrilled to join PetVivo, a company whose technology could truly enhance the lives of companion animals,” said Mr. Folkes. “PetVivo has unique strengths, a strong business model and an innovative technology; I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company’s priorities, accelerate growth and enhance value for shareholders and all stakeholders.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of eighteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product Kush, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale later this year.

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements, including the potential listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq, are based on information currently available the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment