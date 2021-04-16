Sealy & Company’s First Industrial Acquisition in Detroit Marks the First of Several Q2 2021 Investments

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of a distribution warehouse totaling 407,500 SF in the Detroit, Michigan market. The transaction was made for an undisclosed amount.

Prior to this milestone acquisition, Sealy & Company did not have a presence in the Detroit market. With the addition of this asset to its portfolio, Sealy & Company has now expanded its holdings into 18 target markets across the U.S. Originally focusing on southeastern regional investment opportunities, the company’s exponential growth in recent years has prompted outbreak into new markets carefully analyzed and strategized by its investment analysts.

“This is a huge year for us as a company as we are celebrating our 75th anniversary this year. We have been focused specifically on industrial investments for now over 60 years, and in this time, we have created a quality buying and management strategy that we have expertly refined. It’s exciting to celebrate new milestones like this breakthrough acquisition during an already historic and celebratory year for the company. It shows that we are committed to continuing our growth and looking forward to 75 more years of investments in the industrial sector,” says Sealy & Company’s Chief Investment Officer, Scott Sealy, Jr.

By acquiring this asset, Sealy & Company capitalizes on the opportunity to hold a fully-leased and unique distribution center. A rarity in this market, the building far exceeds the typical product size of 180,000 square feet and is only one of three comparable assets of this size. The limited supply offered here encourages longtime tenant, General Motors, to continue operations from the property, providing strong tenancy for Sealy & Company. As home to one of the world’s most renowned auto manufacturers, the property’s location is integral to General Motor’s truck manufacturing operations.

The facility is situated on 21 acres within the greater Linden Creek Commerce Park, which is strategically located adjacent to the Bishop International Airport and the intersection of I-69 and I-75. Housing America’s “Big Three” automakers, Central Michigan is appealing to both users and investors for its industrial infrastructure.

Sealy & Company purchased the property at its current 100 percent occupancy from Schostak Brothers & and will continue to maintain its institutional quality ownership during its strategic hold period. The transaction was facilitated by Sealy’s Investment Services team and brokers Ed Halaburt and Sean Devaney of JLL.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouses, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in five offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, ­LA.

