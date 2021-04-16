Paya Announces Appointment of Oni Chukwu to its Board of Directors

Chukwu brings Extensive Enterprise Cloud Software and Technology Experience

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced the appointment of Oni Chukwu to its Board of Directors. Mr. Chukwu was Executive Chairman and CEO of Aventri, a leader in cloud-based enterprise Event Management Software for over 1600 enterprise customers in more than 50 countries. At Aventri, Mr. Chukwu managed a comprehensive transformation and international expansion strategy resulting in significant growth. Mr. Chukwu will serve on Paya’s Audit and Risk, Compensation, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.



Mr. Chukwu’s prior roles included EVP and CFO of Triple Point Technology, a global enterprise software firm specializing in commodities management, EVP and CFO of Netkey, an enterprise software firm specializing in self-service kiosks and digital signage, and CFO of Healthcare Software Synergies. Mr. Chukwu’s AfricaPlan Foundation supports entrepreneurs in developing countries, underprivileged youth, women’s health, and refugees in the U.S. and globally.

“Oni has a strong track record of success in building and growing enterprise technology companies,” said Jeff Hack, CEO of Paya. ”We look forward to adding his expertise and experience to the Paya board which will serve to support Paya’s growth strategies.”

“I am excited to be joining Paya’s board at a time of expansion into Paya’s high growth and attractive target markets,“ said Chukwu. “Paya is well positioned to leverage its differentiated integrated payment technology, consultative approach to service, and extensive domain expertise to continue to expand Paya’s market leadership.”

About Paya

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $33 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH and Dallas, TX.

