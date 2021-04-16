Points ranked as one of Canada’s Top 10 Employers on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leader in powering loyalty commerce, Points (TSX:PTS) (Nasdaq:PCOM) is pleased to announce that the company has ranked 10th on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada.



This is the seventh consecutive year that the Toronto-based loyalty tech company, that partners with close to 60 of the world’s largest loyalty programs, has received this prestigious accolade. Last year the company ranked 17th overall. Points has also been included on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ for Women in Canada; the sixth time that the company has featured within this highly-regarded ranking. Presented by the Great Place to Work® Institute, the award identifies organizations that foster exceptional work environments and cultures that promote the growth and development of their team members.

“We are honoured to be included in this highly-regarded ranking once more and to be listed among the Top 10 companies,” commented Inez Murdoch, Chief People Officer for Points. “As a loyalty technology company that partners with some of the most well-known brands within the travel industry, 2020 was one of the most challenging in our 21-year history to date. We have been so impressed by the pride and engagement of our employees as we have navigated this period of extreme change together and our culture has remained steadfast during this extended period of remote working.”

Rob MacLean, CEO of Points also welcomed the news, ”The perseverance demonstrated by our employees has been nothing short of inspiring. It is thanks to their ongoing dedication that we were able not only to maintain all our lines of business but to actually expand them and take on new partners during this difficult year.”

Points made a number of enhancements to assist employees as they transitioned to a new work environment. The company continued its commitment to offering a number of resources to support employee health and wellbeing such as the $3,000 annual mental health benefit. In addition, the annual green commuter benefit was transformed into a work from home credit to enable employees to buy office equipment and options to use the fitness credit were expanded to include at-home workout opportunities. To acknowledge the pace and intensity of working remote and balancing at home responsibilities during the pandemic, Points blocked off calendars with ‘no meeting zones’ at noon and Friday afternoons.

The popular Friday afternoon snack cart office social hour moved online to become a weekly zoom mixer where themes ranged from scavenger hunts to Jeopardy-style challenges. In lieu of the annual holiday party, employees were encouraged to purchase a meal for delivery or take out from a local, small business to be enjoyed at home with their families, which was paid for by the company. In addition to supporting local restaurants, Points also made a donation to the Daily Food Bank.

The 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven, based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third from an in-depth review of the organization’s culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This year’s list captured the experience and sentiment of over 82,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees. For more information, please contact the Institute at bestworkplaces@greatplacetowork.ca or visit www.greatplacetowork.ca.

