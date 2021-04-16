Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Announces that Ordinary Shares, Warrants and Rights to Commence Separate Trading on or about April 16, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited ("the Company" or "GBRG") (NASDAQ:GBRGU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares, warrants and rights included in its units commencing on or about April 16, 2021.

The ordinary shares, warrants and rights will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols GBRG, GBRGW and GBRGR, respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol GBRGU.

About Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Goldenbridge's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus on opportunities in the artificial intelligence and any other related technology innovations market.

Forward Looking Statements


This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Yongsheng Liu

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited

(86) 186-0217-2929


