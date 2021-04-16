Consulting Magazine Recognizes FTI Consulting’s Sophie Ross, Joshua Burch and Brent McGoldrick as Global Leaders in Consulting

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Senior Managing Directors Sophie Ross, Joshua Burch and Brent McGoldrick have been named Global Leaders in Consulting by Consulting magazine. Ms. Ross is being honored for Excellence in Innovation, Mr. Burch for Excellence in Execution and Mr. McGoldrick for Excellence in Engagement.



“Sophie, Josh and Brent have been instrumental forces behind the growth and success of their respective businesses,” said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. “It is exciting to see their contributions and leadership recognized by the industry, and I am very pleased to congratulate them on this well-deserved accomplishment.”

Ms. Ross has served as Global Chief Executive Officer of the Technology segment at FTI Consulting since 2016 and has more than 25 years of experience in management and operations in the U.S. and abroad. Under her leadership, FTI Consulting’s Technology segment has expanded into one of the leading global providers of consulting and services that address computer forensics, information governance, privacy, security, contract intelligence, e-discovery, data risk and compliance. Ms. Ross also serves on FTI Consulting’s Executive Committee and on the Global Steering Committee of FTI Consulting’s Women’s Initiative, a firmwide program that aims to attract, retain, develop and promote female talent.

Mr. Burch serves as Head of Cybersecurity for Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (“EMEIA”) at FTI Consulting. He leverages more than 20 years of experience working at the highest levels of international security to support clients in developing cybersecurity operations and responding to critical incidents. Mr. Burch has spearheaded the team’s growth and expansion over recent years, delivering projects for several global blue-chip clients. FTI Consulting’s EMEIA Cybersecurity team now employs a range of incident response and cybersecurity experts, including senior hires from government, law enforcement and the private sector.

Mr. McGoldrick is a Senior Managing Director in FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications segment. He leads the segment’s analytics and insights offerings in the Americas, overseeing a team of digital analysts, primary researchers, data scientists and content creators. Mr. McGoldrick has more than 20 years of experience building analytics and measurement programs for organizations and government agencies to inform their communications, resource allocation and reputational impact. He has worked with companies across a wide range of industries, including the consumer products, energy, financial services, healthcare, technology and industrial sectors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,300 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

